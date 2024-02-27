trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725409
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur echoes the call made by PM Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat address. As the nation gears up for the largest festival of democracy, Thakur urges everyone to unite and participate in the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign. His impassioned plea is to encourage young voters to embrace their democratic right and actively contribute to shaping the future of our great nation. Let's come together in this democratic celebration, fostering a sense of responsibility and empowerment among the youth.

