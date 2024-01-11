trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708600
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's UPI Book Purchase at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Witness a historic moment as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw embraces digital transactions by using UPI to purchase books at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Breaking barriers and leading by example, the minister showcases the seamless integration of technology in daily transactions, highlighting the commitment to a cashless economy and promoting the spirit of innovation at this prestigious global summit.

