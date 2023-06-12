videoDetails

Unique welcome awaits PM Modi’s US visit, Indian-owned restaurant in US introduces ‘Modi Ji’ Thali

| Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Either with a unique welcome or with a catchy catchphrase, the Indian diaspora has never missed a chance to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he is on his international visits. With this time being no different, an Indian-owned restaurant in US’ New Jersey, has come up with a ‘Modi Ji’ thali to welcome the PM. The ‘Modi Ji’ thali is the perfect combination of Indian cuisine that will prove to be mouthwatering for anyone who has a taste for Indian spices. The excitement is at its peak due to PM Modi’s upcoming official visit to the US, which is scheduled from June 21 to June 24.