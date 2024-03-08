NewsVideos
United Airlines Flight UAL35 Loses Tire During Takeoff From SFO

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
United Airlines Flight UAL35 experienced a tire loss during takeoff from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Despite the unexpected turn, the flight has safely landed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Reports indicate that the tire hit the ground, bounced, and struck an employee's car in the parking lot.

