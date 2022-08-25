NewsVideos

University Amendment Bill: Kerala Governor condemns nepotism in staff appointment

Amid the tussle between the Kerala government and state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the recently tabled Kerala University Amendment Bill, the Kerala Governor on August 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, said that he will not allow Vice-Chancellors to appoint people close of those in power.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
