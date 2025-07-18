Advertisement
Unlocking Future Opportunities with Thematic Advantage Fund – Manish Kapur on Zee News

Jul 18, 2025
Thematic funds allow investors to align their portfolios with future growth trends. While they offer high potential returns, they also carry concentrated risks. Careful theme selection, conviction, and a long-term approach can help investors benefit from powerful structural shifts shaping the economy. Thematic funds are best suited for long-term investors with a 5-7 year horizon. Since these funds may face short-term volatility and are less diversified than broad-based funds, patience is key. Investors must be confident in the longevity and relevance of the chosen theme.

