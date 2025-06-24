Advertisement
Unlocking the Power of Thematic Funds | Sanket Kapoor | FLEXICAPITAL

Jun 24, 2025
Thematic funds allow investors to align their portfolios with future growth trends. While they offer high potential returns, they also carry concentrated risks. Careful theme selection, conviction, and a long-term approach can help investors benefit from powerful structural shifts shaping the economy. Thematic funds are best suited for long-term investors with a 5-7year horizon. Since these funds may face short-term volatility and are less diversified than broad-based funds, patience is key. Investors must be confident in the longevity and relevance of the chosen theme.

Yuzi भाई ने इसका करियर बना दिया....RJ Mahvash ने इंस्टाग्राम पर दिया ट्रोल्स को जवाब, लाइफ जर्नी पर ही बना डाला वीडियो
Yuzi भाई ने इसका करियर बना दिया....RJ Mahvash ने इंस्टाग्राम पर दिया ट्रोल्स को जवाब, लाइफ जर्नी पर ही बना डाला वीडियो
6 साल की बच्ची ने 'महबूब मेरे महबूब मेरे' गाने पर डांस से काटा बवाल, जबरदस्त स्टेप्स के आगे बड़े-बड़े हो जाएं फेल
6 साल की बच्ची ने 'महबूब मेरे महबूब मेरे' गाने पर डांस से काटा बवाल, जबरदस्त स्टेप्स के आगे बड़े-बड़े हो जाएं फेल
हरियाणवी सॉन्ग...'सैंया घूमादे हिरो होंडा पर' लड़की ने लगाए जोरदार ठुमके, लटके-झटकों ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया धमाल!
हरियाणवी सॉन्ग...'सैंया घूमादे हिरो होंडा पर' लड़की ने लगाए जोरदार ठुमके, लटके-झटकों ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया धमाल!
Pakistan spying case: Big revelation about Pakistani spy Madam N.
Pakistan spying case: Big revelation about Pakistani spy Madam N.
Naxal Encounter: Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh killed.
Naxal Encounter: Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh killed.

