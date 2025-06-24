videoDetails

Unlocking the Power of Thematic Funds | Sanket Kapoor | FLEXICAPITAL

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

Thematic funds allow investors to align their portfolios with future growth trends. While they offer high potential returns, they also carry concentrated risks. Careful theme selection, conviction, and a long-term approach can help investors benefit from powerful structural shifts shaping the economy. Thematic funds are best suited for long-term investors with a 5-7year horizon. Since these funds may face short-term volatility and are less diversified than broad-based funds, patience is key. Investors must be confident in the longevity and relevance of the chosen theme.