videoDetails

Unveiling of 31.5-foot-long Shivling constructed of 31 lakh Rudraksha in Dharampur, Gujarat

| Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Unveiling of 31.5-foot-long Shivling constructed of 31 lakh Rudraksha in Dharampur, Gujarat A ‘Shivling’ made of 31 Lakh ‘Rudrakshas’ was unveiled on February 17 in Dharampur of Gujarat. Reportedly the height of Shivling is said to be 31.5 ft long. People from across world are visiting to take blessing from the Shivling.