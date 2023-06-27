NewsVideos
UP: Demolition drive conducted at residential property of rape accused in Fatehpur

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
A demolition drive was carried out at the residential property of an accused in Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh on June 26. The person is accused in a rape and murder case. A large number of police officials including SDM were present on the spot. More details are awaited.

