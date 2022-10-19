NewsVideos

UP: Fire breaks out in a pathology lab in Noida

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Fire broke out on October 18 in a pathology lab located in Sector 63 Noida. 6 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. As per the authorities no casualty was reported.

