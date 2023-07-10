trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633269
UP: Flood-like situations arise in Moradabad due to rising water levels in Dhela River

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Flood-like situations arose in several Moradabad villages due to rising water levels in the Dhela River following heavy rainfall on July 9.
