UP Health Director denies reports of deaths from Heatwave, sickness in Ballia

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Dr AK Singh, Health Director of Uttar Pradesh on June 18 denied any death from heatwave and sickness after the Medical Superintendent of Ballia claimed 23 people lost their lives from the heatwave.

