UP: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Noida

A massive fire broke out at a factory on August 26 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. More than a dozen fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

