UP: Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Moradabad

At least four persons were killed after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Moradabad on August 25. Efforts are being made to rescue others. Dousing operation is underway by the fire department. More details are awaited.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
