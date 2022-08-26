UP: Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Moradabad

At least four persons were killed after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Moradabad on August 25. Efforts are being made to rescue others. Dousing operation is underway by the fire department. More details are awaited.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

