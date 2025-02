videoDetails

UP Police Alert Regarding Shab-e-Barat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

Today is Shab-e-Barat. And from Delhi to UP, from Bihar to Jharkhand, from Punjab to Haryana, the police is keeping an eye on every city. There is police vigil in different areas of the city. Barricading has been done. There is additional structural arrangement with the police. The trouble makers are also being watched through CCTV. There will be police surveillance on high speed bikes. A plan is also ready to control the crowd.