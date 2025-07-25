videoDetails

UP Police Bust Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

The fake embassy racket that came to light from Ghaziabad is now revealing layers of international fraud. Shocking facts have come to light during interrogation of accused Harshvardhan Jain arrested in this case.According to sources, information has been received about 6 bank accounts in Dubai, 1 in Mauritius, 3 in UK and 1 in India in the name of Harshvardhan Jain... Investigative agencies believe that large scale suspicious transactions were done through these bank accounts