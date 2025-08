videoDetails

UP Police busts huge Pakistani conspiracy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

A big conspiracy exposed in UP. Radical social media group exposed 400 Pakistanis in Reviving Islam group. UP ATS caught Osama Sheikh Osama Sheikh and Ajmal Ali arrested. Osama arrested from Badlapur in Maharashtra. Ajmal Ali arrested from Amroha. Anti-national talks used to happen in the group. They used to talk about bringing Sharia law in the country