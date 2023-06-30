NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP: Short dresses, ribbed jeans, not allowed at Khatu Shyam Temple in Hapur

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
A dress code has been implemented in Khatu Shyam Temple in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Short clothes, ribbed jeans and night suits are banned inside the temple premises. Devotees have hailed the temple committee’s decision. A devotee said, “A dress code has been implemented in the temple. This is a good decision. People must wear clothes that are appropriate for the temple.”

All Videos

“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
play icon2:2
“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
play icon3:27
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan
play icon6:50
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan
More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
play icon10:46
More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1

Trending Videos

“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
play icon2:2
“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
play icon3:27
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan
play icon6:50
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan
More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
play icon10:46
More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1