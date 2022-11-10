NewsVideos

UP: Students of BHU stage protest against fee hike

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
The students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi staged a protest on November 09. The demonstration was against the fee hike.

