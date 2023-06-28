NewsVideos
UP: Vegetables prices shoot up due to incessant rains in Lucknow

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Due to incessant rains in Lucknow, the prices of vegetables went up on June 27. This is the biggest jump was seen in tomato prices. The hike in Tomato prices are due to incessant rainfall which damaged the crops.

