UP Viral Video: Clash Between Toll Workers and Wedding Party in Unnao, Ends in Shocking Defeat

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
A video shared by @Gharkekalesh on X, with 32k views, shows a clash between toll workers and a wedding party in Unnao, UP, sparking controversy. The toll workers, usually victorious, suffer a surprising defeat. Tensions rise as the confrontation unfolds, revealing the unpredictability of such conflicts and prompting discussions about the incident's dynamics.

