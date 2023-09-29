trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668479
UP: Wall of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow, operation underway to rescue laborers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
In the early hours of September 29, a land subsidence happened in a multi-level parking lot in Lucknow. As a result, several makeshift huts have fallen, hurting a number of individuals. Seven persons were rescued as police launched a rescue operation. The rescue operation is still going on by the SDRF team.
