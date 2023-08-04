trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644434
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP: Woman dies after lift collapses in Noida society

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
A woman succumbed to her injuries allegedly after a lift collapsed at a society in Noida’s Sector 137 on August 03. The woman who sustained injuries in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

All Videos

“Day or Night” Adhir Chowdhury ‘surprised’ as HM Shah recalls JL Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood
play icon4:56
“Day or Night” Adhir Chowdhury ‘surprised’ as HM Shah recalls JL Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session
play icon2:34
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session
Top 5 moments when Amit Shah launched sharp attack on ‘INDIA’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill
play icon5:54
Top 5 moments when Amit Shah launched sharp attack on ‘INDIA’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill
Gyanvapi Masjid ASI survey update: Petitioner Sita Sahu said a big thing on the survey from Gyanvapi
play icon1:53
Gyanvapi Masjid ASI survey update: Petitioner Sita Sahu said a big thing on the survey from Gyanvapi
Lift breaks down in Noida's posh society, woman dies
play icon4:39
Lift breaks down in Noida's posh society, woman dies

Trending Videos

“Day or Night” Adhir Chowdhury ‘surprised’ as HM Shah recalls JL Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood
play icon4:56
“Day or Night” Adhir Chowdhury ‘surprised’ as HM Shah recalls JL Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session
play icon2:34
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session
Top 5 moments when Amit Shah launched sharp attack on ‘INDIA’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill
play icon5:54
Top 5 moments when Amit Shah launched sharp attack on ‘INDIA’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill
Gyanvapi Masjid ASI survey update: Petitioner Sita Sahu said a big thing on the survey from Gyanvapi
play icon1:53
Gyanvapi Masjid ASI survey update: Petitioner Sita Sahu said a big thing on the survey from Gyanvapi
Lift breaks down in Noida's posh society, woman dies
play icon4:39
Lift breaks down in Noida's posh society, woman dies