US Air Mobility Command Chief warns of US-China war in 2025, says ‘Very high odds’ of the war

|Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
A top Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the odds of conflict with China over Taiwan “are very high,” after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo that warned the United States would fight China in the next two years. In a memo dated Feb. 1 but released on Friday, General Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command, wrote to the leadership of its roughly 110,000 members saying, “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” US Air Mobility Command Chief warns of US-China war in 2025, says ‘Very high odds’ of the war

