US Capitol Hosts First-Ever Hindu-American Summit To Highlight Community Issues

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
First ever Hindu-American Summit organised at US Capitol Hill on June 14. This was the first-ever Summit held for political engagement of Hindu-Americans.

