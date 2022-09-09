US consulate in Hyderabad to soon have 55 windows for visa

The US consulate in Hyderabad to soon have 55 windows for visa.The senior American diplomat Jennifer Larson promised the new service for Indian Americans from the region in Washington.She has reached to India to lead the Hyderabad USA Consulate as its Consul General

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

