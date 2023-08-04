trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644439
US is in India to learn and to collaborate as equals, says US Envoy Eric Garcetti

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, while addressing US National Day celebrations in Mumbai on August 03, praised India and said the US is here to learn and to collaborate as equals. “...Gone is the era where the United States is here to teach. We are here to learn, to collaborate as equals, as friends, to stand together, and to say that democracy is better than a system of autocracy, that technology should be used to connect and to protect, not to divide or to make us less healthy...” said Eric Garcetti.

India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj
play icon3:32
India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj
PM Modi’s cluster-6 meeting with NDA MPs concludes in Delhi
play icon1:44
PM Modi’s cluster-6 meeting with NDA MPs concludes in Delhi
“Day or Night” Adhir Chowdhury ‘surprised’ as HM Shah recalls JL Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood
play icon4:56
“Day or Night” Adhir Chowdhury ‘surprised’ as HM Shah recalls JL Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session
play icon2:34
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session
Top 5 moments when Amit Shah launched sharp attack on ‘INDIA’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill
play icon5:54
Top 5 moments when Amit Shah launched sharp attack on ‘INDIA’ alliance over Delhi Ordinance Bill

