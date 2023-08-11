trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647875
US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
On Thursday, US Vice President Joe Biden referred to China's economy as a "ticking time bomb" because of problems such as slow development, although he misquoted the nation's growth rate.

