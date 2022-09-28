NewsVideos

US Secretary of State Blinken says, emphasize what PM Modi said, ‘not an era of war’

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s take on the Ukraine situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on September 27 (local time) said he wants to emphasize on what PM Modi said and agreed with the PM’s ‘not an era of war’ statement. “I really want to emphasize on what PM Modi said, I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war and we could not agree more,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

EAM Jaishankar says, India-US have strong interest in encouraging more resilient, strong supply chains
EAM Jaishankar says, price of oil is breaking our back, India has concerns
Jaishankar & Blinken respond to ANI questions on Ukraine conflict, Taiwan situation, US F-16 package for Pak
