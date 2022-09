USA: EAM S Jaishankar meets Foreign minister of Indonesia in New York

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the Foreign minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi on September 19 in New York, USA. This comes ahead of the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit which will take place in Nov 2022 in Bali, Indonesia.