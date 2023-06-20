NewsVideos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are calling for their inclusion in India and that no one wants to support "penniless" Pakistan.

