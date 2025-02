videoDetails

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sessions Begins

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

CM Yogi Speech: The budget session of the UP Legislature is starting from today. On the first day, Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Before this, CM Yogi has given a big statement in a press conference