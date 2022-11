Uttarakhand CM Dhami dances with tribal artists in Dehradun

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Participating in the ‘Adi Gaurav Mahotsav’ event in Uttarakhand, state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami danced with the tribal artists and showed off his dance moves in Dehradun on November 15. The event was organised on the occasion of the Tribal Pride Day.