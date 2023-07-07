trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632258
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand: ‘Kanwariya’ saved from drowning at Haridwar Ganga Ghat by SDRF personnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
A ‘Kanwariya’ was saved from drowning in Haridwar Ganga Ghat by an SDRF personnel on July 07. Ajay, a resident of Haryana, drowned in the river while taking a bath. SDRF took quick action and first aid was given to the young man after taking him out safely.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP