Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
On receiving information about stranded tourists due to the damage to a temporary bridge near Sitapur after heavy rains, Uttarakhand Police along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately reached the river area and rescued more than 100 tourists safely with the help of a rope on July 23.
