Uttarakhand Rains: A car got washed away, claiming lives

Due to incessant rains, a car got washed away in the Dhela River, Ramnagar. Watch the video to know more.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Due to incessant rains, a car got washed away in the Dhela River, Ramnagar. Watch the video to know more.