Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: "Looking Good" Expert Explains After Assessing Site | Arnold Dix

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
International Tunneling experts reached Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site on November 20. Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunnelling Underground Space Association, assessed the tunnel where 41 workers are trapped. He assured that the trapped men would be evacuated safely.
