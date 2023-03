videoDetails

Varanasi celebrates Masan Holi at Manikarnika Ghat

| Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

The city of Lord Shiva, Varanasi, has its own style of celebrating the ‘festival of colours’. People were seen playing Holi with ash at Manikarnika Ghat. The different renditions of Holi in Varanasi attract devotees from all over the globe to the holy city.