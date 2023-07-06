trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631541
Vegetable prices soar in Delhi due to heavy rains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Heavy rains caused vegetable prices to soar in the Ghazipur vegetable market in Delhi on July 06. The rates of most of the vegetables have doubled in retail as well as wholesale markets. The prices are expected to rise further as heavy showers have damaged the vegetable crops. Heavy rain has inundated farms damaging ready-to-harvest vegetable crops in the state. Amid rising demand and restricted supply, the prices of vegetables are rising with each passing day.
