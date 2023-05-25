NewsVideos
Veteran Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Ties Knot With Fashion Entrepreneur Rupali Barua | Zee News English

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Renowned National Award-winning star Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot with an Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. According to the Times Of India report. The noted actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in his long and illustrious career.

