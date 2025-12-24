videoDetails

VHP & Bajrang Dal Breach Barricades at Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Youth’s Lynching

Tensions reached a boiling point in New Delhi as hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists staged a massive protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission. The demonstration follows the brutal mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker in Mymensingh, over false blasphemy allegations. Protesters breached multiple security layers, demanding justice for atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. Amidst reports of an ISI-backed plot to provoke a cross-border conflict, New Delhi faces a diplomatic tightrope. While India seeks regional stability, the outcry against radical violence in the neighborhood continues to grow.