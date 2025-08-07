Advertisement
Vice Presidential Election 2025 Announced

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
India is going to get a new Vice President soon. After the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the second biggest constitutional post of the country has become vacant. In this sequence, the Election Commission has issued a notification for the election of the Vice President on Thursday and the election process has formally started. Voting will take place on September 9 and by the evening of the same day, the country will get a new Vice President.

