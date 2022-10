Vintage Virat Kohli takes India to a thriller win against Pakistan

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Virat Kohli showcased once again why it's not wise to write him off as the former captain lit up the T20 World Cup 2022 with a stunning knock of 82 not out in 53 balls against Pakistan in the Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground