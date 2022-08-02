'Violation of Doha Agreement': Taliban on US drone strike in Afghanistan | Zee English News

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a US airstrike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as announced by US President Joe Biden on Aug 2. The counter-terrorism operation, Biden said, brings "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a US airstrike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as announced by US President Joe Biden on Aug 2. The counter-terrorism operation, Biden said, brings "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.