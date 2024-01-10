trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708106
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Airport Rice Drama Social Media X User Roasts Critic Over Rice Commentary

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
An internet user, unexpectedly found herself in the spotlight after calling out a woman for eating with her hands at an airport. The incident was recorded and shared on X, quickly going viral with over 24 million views. The caption, "Y'all, why this lady sat next to me eating with her damn hands? In a nasty airport," shows disapproval. However, the post backfired as social media users responded with a mix of humor and criticism.

All Videos

Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin why debt occurs
Play Icon4:27
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin why debt occurs
Watch today's Astrology with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:46
Watch today's Astrology with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
10th Vibrant Summit to begin from today
Play Icon2:5
10th Vibrant Summit to begin from today
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Play Icon12:0
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan in shock to see Modi-Nahyan's friendship!
Play Icon22:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan in shock to see Modi-Nahyan's friendship!

Trending Videos

Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin why debt occurs
play icon4:27
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin why debt occurs
Watch today's Astrology with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:46
Watch today's Astrology with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
10th Vibrant Summit to begin from today
play icon2:5
10th Vibrant Summit to begin from today
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
play icon12:0
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan in shock to see Modi-Nahyan's friendship!
play icon22:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan in shock to see Modi-Nahyan's friendship!