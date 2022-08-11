VIRAL VIDEO: Bouncers of a Gurugram club beats up a man and woman outside the club | Zee English News

Six bouncers and the manager of a nightclub in Gurgaon have been arrested after video clips of them thrashing a group of men and women outside the club went viral. A case of assault and molestation had been registered against them.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Six bouncers and the manager of a nightclub in Gurgaon have been arrested after video clips of them thrashing a group of men and women outside the club went viral. A case of assault and molestation had been registered against them.