VIRAL VIDEO: Bouncers of a Gurugram club beats up a man and woman outside the club | Zee English News

Six bouncers and the manager of a nightclub in Gurgaon have been arrested after video clips of them thrashing a group of men and women outside the club went viral. A case of assault and molestation had been registered against them.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
