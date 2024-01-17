trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710505
VIRAL VIDEO : Car Miraculously Avoids Collision with Approaching Train at Railway Crossing

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Viral Video Alert: Heart-stopping footage circulates on social media, capturing the spine-chilling moment when a car narrowly avoids a collision with a moving train after jumping a railway crossing. The video, posted by user Saurabh on X, showcases the Uttar Pradesh-registered car perilously positioned between the train and the railway gate in a confined space. The harrowing clip has garnered over 1 lakh views, sparking intense reactions online. Saurabh's caption adds a twist, expressing a desire for a lesson to the car owner amid the close escape.

