Viral Video: Conflict Between School Principal And Guardian Over Student Abuse In Bhadohi, UP

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Watch the viral video shared by @GharkeKalesh on Twitter, depicting a confrontation between a school principal and a guardian regarding alleged student abuse in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh.he incident has raised concerns about student safety and disciplinary actions in schools.

