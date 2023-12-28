trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703772
VIRAL VIDEO : Conquering the World's Most Dangerous Ladder – The Stairway to Heaven Challenge

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Adventure enthusiasts are no strangers to pushing the boundaries, from leaping off great heights to exploring the ocean's depths. However, the latest viral video takes thrill-seeking to a whole new level as a man conquers Austria's perilous 700-meter high sky ladder, famously known as the 'Stairway to Heaven.' Shot with a selfie stick, the breathtaking footage captures panoramic views of the alpine world of Inner Salzkammergut, showcasing the daring climb between two mountains. The route extends over 400 meters to the peak of Donnerkogel, providing awe-inspiring glimpses of Lake Gosausee below. Don't miss this hair-raising adventure that takes you to the edge of adrenaline and beyond.

