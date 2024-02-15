trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721509
VIRAL VIDEO: Couples Clash During Valentine's Day 'Jab We Met' Screening

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
In a surprising turn of events, a Valentine's Day screening of the 2007 classic 'Jab We Met' became a 'comedy show' as two couples engaged in an unexpected and ugly fight before the movie even started. Despite being in 2024, the timeless appeal of the film drew romantic enthusiasts to the cinema halls, turning what was meant to be a celebration of love and filmy nostalgia into an entertaining spectacle of unexpected chaos.

